Travelex installs automated FX kiosk in Heathrow airport

Installed within the Travelex landside departures store at Heathrow Terminal 2, the kiosk enables customers to place their order at a touch screen kiosk before collecting their cash from a designated ATM machine. The process is fully automated, meaning no human interaction is required.
Customers will be able to choose from an initial five currencies that reflect the main currency profiles in Terminal 2 (Euro, Swiss Franc, or US, Canadian, or Australian Dollar), and - unlike ATMs - a cash withdrawal limit imposed by financial institutions won’t apply, enabling customers to order more currency than permitted at a traditional ATM.
An initial two kiosks and three designated ATMs have been installed at the Heathrow Terminal 2 store. To ensure Travelex continues to meet the varying needs of its customers, the ATMs also provide regular ATM services for those who wish to directly withdraw either GBP or a smaller amount of foreign currency. The kiosks will be supported by Travelex sales consultants, who will be on hand to assist with any queries and support customers with their transactions if required.
The launch of the kiosk marks the latest milestone in a new digital-focused approach from Travelex. As part of this new approach, the company is increasing investment in developing digital solutions, launching more innovative products, and moving more nimbly in the style of a tech brand, whilst ensuring the customer remains at the heart of its product design.
Officials from Travelex said that convenience is at the heart of their proposition, and so they are happy to launch a new digital product that complements their existing services and further simplifies their customers’ access to travel money. As they continue to digitally transform both the front and back end of their business, the automated currency kiosk represents another significant landmark in that journey.
Heathrow airport’s representatives stated they’re that Heathrow’s longstanding partnership with foreign exchange provider Travelex continues to grow and evolve. The launch of fully automated FX services is part of Heathrow’s recent digital acceleration, offering passengers greater choice on how they journey through Heathrow and supporting our vision of delivering an augmented airport service.
Earlier in 2023, Travelex relaunched their Travel Money Card app in partnership with KAYAK, enabling customers to order a Travelex Money Card or cash, manage their card, and search for flights, stays and rental cars through the app. Late in 2022, the company also launched the ATM click & collect service in the UK and Australia – a service that has subsequently been expanded across Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham airports in the UK. The company has also been increasing investment into ‘digital first’ airport experiences, including self-service stores and ATMs, across their international store portfolio.
Founded in 1976 Travelex has grown to become a specialist providers of foreign exchange products, solutions, and services, operating across the entire value chain of the foreign exchange industry in more than 20 countries. The company has developed a growing network of ATMs and stores in some of the world’s international airports, major transport hubs, premium shopping malls, and city centres.
Travelex has built a growing online and mobile foreign exchange platform, and they also process and deliver foreign currency orders for major banks, travel agencies, supermarkets, and hotels worldwide. In addition, they source and distribute sizeable quantities of foreign currency banknotes for customers on a wholesale basis - including central banks and international financial institutions. They also offer a range of remittance and international money transfer products around the world.
