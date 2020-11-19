Transcard launches account-to-account automation solution

This launch represents the next phase in Transcard’s journey to change the way that businesses and consumers pay and get paid by bringing together an omnichannel payment platform, digital workflows, open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and payment integration services.
Businesses can now receive an e-invoice 24/7/365 via their preferred mobile banking or online channel, approve the e-invoice with a single click, instantly execute or schedule a payment via the Real-Time Payment (RTP) network or other modality, exchange the rich remittance data that a supplier needs for touch-free cash application, and reconcile settled transactions.
Integration services digitally connect the solution to any ERP applications used by a buyer or seller. Transcard’s A2A Automation solution does not require any changes to a buyer or seller’s banking relationships or legacy ERP.
