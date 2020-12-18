|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Trade finance bank Euro Exim to use RippleNet for payments

Friday 18 December 2020 14:59 CET | News

Global trade finance bank Euro Exim is working with Ripple to connect banks, payment providers, and digital asset exchanges via RippleNet, ambcrypto.com.

Euro Exim is a class A International Banking Financial institution incorporated under the revised laws of St. Lucia, which authorises it to conduct business with third parties across industries worldwide. The bank has implemented Ripple’s xCurrent and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) services harnessing Ripple’s technical capabilities and blockchain expertise in trading systems and global payments.

xCurrent is Ripple’s enterprise software solution that enables banks to instantly communicate and settle cross-border payments with end-to-end tracking. Transactions will take place using the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform which uses XRP as the underlying exchange mechanism to lower operational costs and enable real-time local currency payments across emerging markets.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Trade finance, bank, Euro Exim, RippleNet, payments, payment provider, digital asset exchange, xCurrent, On-Demand Liquidity, ODL, blockchain, XRP, cross-border payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like