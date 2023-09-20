Subscribe
News

Tipalti expands services in Europe with localised solution and EMI license

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:23 CET | News

Tipalti has launched a dedicated European product and received an EMI license from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), streamlining global payables for European businesses.

Tipalti’s licence from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and a fully localised solution enable it to facilitate the transformation of global payables workflows for European businesses. This localised offering and EMI license extension broaden its payment solutions throughout Europe, effectively tackling inefficiencies and augmenting payment processes for underserved businesses.

Tipalti is improving the operations of finance teams across all verticals with automation, including that of Germany-based Linkvertise. This client company said that keeping over five-million content creators satisfied and paid on time is no easy task manually. With Tipalti, they have been able to automate the heavy load, keep their customers happy and achieve their growth plans in the region.

The launch of a European product and the EMI licence is a key stepping stone for further European expansion into key European markets, including Germany and the Nordics, with expectations that the continent will bring in at least 20% of the company’s new business by the end of 2024.

Officials from Tipalti said they know that economic growth in Europe is predicted to be 1% for 2023 – which lags behind the US which saw 2.4% growth in the second quarter of the same year. Now more than ever, businesses in the region need localised tools that eradicate manual processes, drive efficiency, and give them a competitive edge – because time spent on manual finance processes is time spent away from strategic initiatives that drive growth.

Keywords: accounts payable, EMI licence, expansion, digitalisation, growth markets
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: De Nederlandsche Bank, Tipalti
Countries: Europe
