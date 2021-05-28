Tinkoff shows ETFs are the most popular with Russian investors

According to the official press release, in Russia, the number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has tripled year-on-year in Q1 2021 to reach 61, while the total value of net assets has risen fivefold to almost RUB 100 billion.
Tinkoff launched their ETF offering at the end of 2019, allowing customers to invest with a minimum value of RUB 5. As of May 2021, Tinkoff customers had invested over RUB 17.4 billion in these funds, holding a market share of over 15%. According to the official press release, the most popular Russian ETF was Tinkoff Eternal Portfolio Strategy in Rubles (TRUR) which is based on the Tinkoff All Weather Index (RUB). This ETF’s funds are invested equally across gold, stocks, bonds, and currency.
In 2020, the Tinkoff Eternal Porfolio Strategy in Rubles (TRUR) ETF had the fifth highest net asset value among all mutual funds on the Moscow Exchange, and its profitability stood at 16.54%. Its corresponding dollar fund proved the second most popular: almost 211 thousand investors are now invested in it, representing 20% of all Tinkoff Capital shareholders. In 2020, the profitability of Tinkoff Eternal Portfolio Strategy in Dollars (TUSD) amounted to 13.43% per annum.
The most profitable fund since January 2021 has been the Tinkoff iMOEX ETF, which invests in Russia’s largest companies and has earned more than 7.5% in rubles for its shareholders.
