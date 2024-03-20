Tink partners with Micropayment to augment the payment experience

Operating primarily in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Micropayment works with merchants across industries including fundraising and non-profit, digital services, gaming, and entertainment. The company solves individual challenges with a consulting approach, removing the friction of payments software implementation and operational payment management.
Micropayment has integrated Tink’s Pay by Bank product for merchant checkouts, working together on promoting and growing the adoption of this payment method across Europe. Pay by Bank is now live for Micropayment merchants across the DACH region with plans to leverage Tink’s pan-European connectivity even further in the future.
Pay by Bank is an online payment method that lets consumers purchase goods and services by initiating payments directly from their bank account to the seller's account. This account-to-account payment method provides a secure and streamlined experience – allowing merchants to differentiate themselves from the competition.
This payment method also offers real-time transaction updates and instant confirmation, ensuring transparency and peace of mind for users. Moreover, these type of transactions often come with lower fees compared to traditional card payments, making it a cost-effective option for both small and large purchases.
Officials from Micropayment said Tink is a prominent provider of PIS and AIS solutions, and their team has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing support and a willingness to accommodate their requests for product enhancements. The DACH region is a key market for Micropayment, and Tink’s dedication to serving merchants across various industries has been invaluable. Their payment method offers consumers the speed, reliability, and security they expect, making it a seamless experience for both merchants and consumers.
Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Tink said the DACH region presents an enormous opportunity for Pay by Bank to make a tangible difference to merchants serving all kinds of industries. Collaboration with Micropayment has got off to an excellent start and they are gaining traction in a highly competitive landscape, by offering merchants with a payment method that offers everything a consumer has come to expect – familiarity, speed, reliability and convenience.
Tink is a payment services and data enrichment platform. Through more than 6,000 connections to banks, it provides payments, banking, and lending solutions that power the new world of finance – whether that’s making account-to-account payments, onboarding new users, making better risk decisions, or creating engaging money management tools. A wholly owned subsidiary of Visa, Tink was founded in Stockholm in 2012 as a pioneer of Open Banking.
Founded in 2005 in Berlin, Germany, Micropayment is a payment service provider with a focus on individual consulting and solutions for specific challenges. The company serves clients from various industries, including fundraising and non-profit, digital services, gaming and entertainment. As a provider of digital payment solutions in Europe and especially the DACH region, they work closely with content providers, charity organisations, game developers and web-based service providers to create value in the field of digital payment processing.
The company’s mission is to provide solutions for individual challenges in the online payment process to enable a worry-free and secure cash flow for their partners. This applies from the initial consultation to operational management.
