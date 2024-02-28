Till Payments partners with Velocity Frequent Flyer

This partnership marks the first occasion where a versatile payment solutions provider has united with Velocity to benefit members of its business loyalty programme, Virgin Australia Business Flyer. This offers a combination of payment convenience and reward advantages to merchants throughout Australia.
Merchants can now enjoy both a seamless payment experience and the chance to accumulate Velocity Points for their business on transactions processed through their Till products. This fresh initiative aligns seamlessly with Till's customer-centric approach, underscoring its dedication to providing enriching experiences for its merchants.
Representatives of Till Payments expressed that their objective is to foster advancement within the business community. They highlighted that through their partnership, they are making substantial progress towards fulfilling this goal.
Velocity Frequent Flyer acknowledges the dedication and perseverance of their merchants, expressing a belief that they deserve more than just basic payment solutions. They highlight the development of solutions aimed at meeting their transactional needs while also fostering their financial growth and ensuring exceptional customer experiences. The company expresses excitement about partnering with Velocity to further enhance these benefits by rewarding merchants who are also members of Virgin Australia Business Flyer with Velocity Points for every transaction made.
Sign-up bonus: New Till Customers who are also members of Virgin Australia Business Flyer can receive a bonus of 50,000 Velocity Points for their business upon meeting the eligibility requirements for this sign-up offer.
Ongoing rewards for all: Both new and existing Till customers who are also members of Virgin Australia Business Flyer and who are enrolled in 'Pay Nil with Till,' as well as meeting other eligibility criteria for this offer, will earn 1 Velocity Point for their business for every $25 transacted through a Till product linked to their Till account.
Till is also preparing to launch an upcoming exclusive offer for its partner base, with details to be announced soon. This further demonstrates Till's commitment to enhancing the benefits and opportunities available to its extensive network of partners.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
