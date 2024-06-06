Subscribe
News

Till Payments joins forces with BigCommerce

Thursday 6 June 2024 09:22 CET | News

Comprehensive payment solutions provider Till Payments (Till) has entered a collaboration with BigCommerce to provide additional capabilities to the latter’s users. 

As part of their partnership, Till is set to allow BigCommerce’s customers to access ecommerce payment processing solutions, which focuses on delivering additional avenues for simplified payment experiences for merchants with an omnichannel retail presence. Through this, the two companies intend to bridge the gap between online and in-store via a single payment processing partner.

Moreover, the offering, available globally, is set to provide a complete set of transaction processing features within the BigCommerce ecosystem. Till’s Online Checkout for BigCommerce aims to enable merchants to accept payments, pre-authorise transactions, manage refunds, benefit from 3DS2 technology, accept multiple currencies, conduct payments with Stored Credit Cards, and integrate an embedded checkout experience. Also, the two companies intend to allow BigCommerce merchants with a multi-channel retail strategy to benefit from Till’s all-in-one payment solutions to merge in-store and online payment services for a convenient, efficient, and secure experience for both businesses and their end customers.

More information on the announcement

Till and BigCommerce highlighted some potential benefits merchants can receive when accessing the former’s payment technology via an integration with BigCommerce. These include:

  • Bank-agnostic and accelerated settlements, allowing merchants to receive funding no matter who they bank with;

  • Multiple payment options for customers, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, AliPay+, and PayPal;

  • A single payment provider, allowing all payment channels to be centralised and merchants to receive insights on transactions and store performance of the Till Portal;

  • Simplified integration, with existing Till customers being able to activate the Till Online Checkout for BigCommerce within their BigCommerce account;

  • Dedicated support for new merchants;

  • Cost saving opportunities.

According to Till’s officials, the collaboration with BigCommerce is set to benefit mid-market and enterprise brands and retailers globally. By merging Till’s knowledge of unified payment solutions with BigCommerce’s ecommerce platform, the two companies intend to provide a fair, transparent payment-acquiring solution. Additionally, both Till and BigCommerce underlined their commitment to simplifying and enhancing the payment process for merchants, offering them the tools they require to expand their operations in digital and physical marketplaces.

Furthermore, representatives from BigCommerce highlighted that the partnership with Till underscores their company’s allegiance to offering customers access to improved technologies and service providers available across the industry. Till’s customised payment solutions intend to serve the sector-specific requirements of a diverse range of industries, including automotive, financial services, fashion, hospitality, retail, grocery, and B2B.

