Till Payments joins forces with BigCommerce

Bank-agnostic and accelerated settlements, allowing merchants to receive funding no matter who they bank with;
Multiple payment options for customers, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, AliPay+, and PayPal;
A single payment provider, allowing all payment channels to be centralised and merchants to receive insights on transactions and store performance of the Till Portal;
Simplified integration, with existing Till customers being able to activate the Till Online Checkout for BigCommerce within their BigCommerce account;
Dedicated support for new merchants;
Cost saving opportunities.
