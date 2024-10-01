Subscribe
Tietoevry Banking partners with Tapster

Thursday 24 October 2024 07:46 CET | News

Financial SaaS solution provider Tietoevry Banking has announced its collaboration with Tapster to scale wearable paytech across Europe. 

As part of their alliance, Tietoevry Banking is set to provide Tapster’s payment solutions to its client network of European banks, allowing individuals throughout the region to access additional contactless payment options. Teaming up with Tietoevry Banking is set to enable Tapster to benefit from a broader customer base, assisting banks in offering their users access to modern payment methods adapted to their needs.

Tietoevry Banking and Tapster collaborate to scale wearable paytech across Europe

Currently, Tapster’s technology supports contactless payments personalised to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of several target groups via NFC-integrated wearables, such as rings, bracelets, key rings, and watch straps, without requiring batteries. Through its solutions, the company focuses on offering a simplified and more secure payment experience.

Wearables for optimising payments

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Tietoevry Banking underlined that the collaboration scales their company’s wearable paytech offer, allowing customers’ cardholders to choose from a wider choice of options to conduct payments. In addition, the move falls in line with Tietoevry Banking’s value proposition of delivering a reliable ecosystem for the financial services sector and equipping customers with the capabilities of modern technology.

At the same time, the partnership advances both companies’ commitment to drive development and advancement in financial services. By merging Tapster’s wearables with Tietoevry Banking’s position within card services for the banking sector, customers from all targeted groups are set to benefit from access to further payment options customised to their preferences. As per the information detailed in the press release, the agreement is projected to be fully operational during 2025 and is set to provide Tietoevry Banking’s card clients across Europe access to Tapster’s solutions.

Tietoevry Banking’s partnership with Handelsbanken Norway

The collaboration with Tapster comes just after Tietoevry Banking expanded its agreement with Handelsbanken Norway to deliver a complete solution portfolio, including core banking, card and payment solutions, wealth management, and services for mitigating financial crime. The agreement was set to last five years, being a renewal of a previous one. Also, migration to new and modern core banking solutions was a focus of the agreement, enabling Handelsbanken to integrate with new tools that supported its channel strategy.

Source: Link


