Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Handelsbanken Norway extends agreement with Tietoevry Banking

Thursday 4 July 2024 15:40 CET | News

Handelsbanken Norway has entered into a new agreement with Tietoevry Banking for the delivery of a complete solution portfolio.

 

The solution portfolio includes core banking, card and payment solutions, wealth management, as well as solutions for combating financial crime.

As per the official announcement, the agreement will last five years and is a renewal of the previous agreement. Central to the new agreement is the migration to a new and modern core banking solution that is modular and based on high-level APIs that make it easy and efficient for Handelsbanken to integrate with new solutions that support its channel strategy.

Handelsbanken Norway has entered into a new agreement with Tietoevry Banking for the delivery of a complete solution portfolio.

More about the agreement

The agreement encompasses the use of digital solutions and advanced technology to support Handelsbanken's strategy of delivering secure, dependable, and user-friendly banking services to its customers. Officials from Tietoevry Banking stated that it will transition Handelsbanken Norway to its upgraded technology platform, enhancing the speed at which new services reach the market and improving efficiency and scalability.

Officials from Handelsbanken commented that this agreement is a large and important which gives Handelsbanken the predictability in both solutions and systems for the future.

Other recent news from Tietoevry Banking

In June 2024, Tietoevry Banking served as a technical partner in bringing Apple Pay to the Norwegian BankAxept card customers. As per the official announcement, 10 banks are pioneering BankAxept, the national payment system in Norway, as a payment method in Apple Pay. This would allow card users in Norway to benefit from an easy, secure, and private way to pay with the use of iPhone or Apple Watch. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, payments , wealth management, financial crime
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Handelsbanken, Tietoevry
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Handelsbanken

|

Tietoevry

|
Discover all the Company news on Handelsbanken and other articles related to Handelsbanken in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like