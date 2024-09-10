Thunes teams up with MBANK to optimise cross-border payments

As part of this collaboration and by being a member of the Thunes’ network, MBANK is set to be able to connect businesses and individuals in Kyrgyzstan directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts globally, to conduct payments in real-time in over 130 countries and 80 currencies more conveniently, reliably, and efficiently.
Furthermore, by entering Kyrgyzstan, Thunes centres its efforts on complementing its broader development strategy to expand its Thunes Direct Global Network to reach all countries at a global level. Following this initiative, Thunes and Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan are set to extend the capabilities of their payment solutions across additional countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and China. This move aligns with a broader mission of assisting the growth of this region, which represents a central part of China’s Belt and Road initiative.
When commenting on the announcement, representatives from MBANK mentioned that the alliance supports the bank’s commitment to developing new opportunities for all customers and improving the quality of international transfers, making them more accessible to everyone. By teaming up with Thunes, the bank is set to introduce additional technologies that can solidify MBANK’s position in Kyrgyzstan’s banking industry.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions