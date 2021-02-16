|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Thrive, Mastercard unveil AI-based product for SMEs

Tuesday 16 February 2021 14:56 CET | News

Thrive has developed a product that uses artificial intelligence to automate banking, accounting, tax, and lending for small-to-medium businesses. 

Whilst Thrive continues to gear up for the introduction of its business accounts, Thrive Mastercard Debit Cards will be made available to business customers following the launch later in 2021, offering cardholders flexibility and convenience alongside payment protection.

This partnership creates a multitude of opportunities for Thrive to deliver world-class financial solutions for small business owners. Once a business opens an account with Thrive, all their transaction and financial data will be analysed in real-time using AI and ML to identify the next best action for that business. This includes automated spend categorisation, reconciliation, cash flow forecasting, and tax predictions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Thrive, product launch, business account, Mastercard, SME, AI, ML, cardholder, payments, banking, cash flow
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like