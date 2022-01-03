Subscribe
The Paypers is celebrating the Holiday Season until 3rd of January!

Monday 26 December 2022 08:00 CET | News

We will take a short break on the 26th of December and return on the 3rd of January 2022.

 

 

The Paypers team wishes to take a brief instant to reflect and look back at 2022 and what a ride it has been. Before looking forward to next year, we need to extend our earnest wishes of peace, good health, and joy, along with our immense gratitude to our readers, partners, and contributors.

Your curiosity, your passion for everything payments and fintech, and your support and consistency in choosing us as your direct line to all the most relevant information in the industry animated our dedication to top-notch content. As we open the door to 2023, we want to reaffirm our commitment to bring forward the news and educational resources that you need to make the absolute best decisions for your business.

We will take a short break on the 26th of December and return on the 3rd of January 2023, armed with the renewed strength to share with you the most valuable editorial insights in the industry. Until then, may your Holidays be filled with happiness and comfort, and may your payment experience be secure and flawless!


