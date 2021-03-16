|
The German Business Travel Association calls for change in airline credit model

Tuesday 16 March 2021 14:16 CET | News

The German Business Travel Association (VDR) has called for a change in the current credit model practiced by airlines, from one where companies and travellers pay when they book a flight to one in which they pay at check-in.

The association stated that the current low travel volumes situation brought about by the pandemic constitutes a good time to reboot the system.

A VDR spokes person informed that in the current model, if a large number of cancellations occur due to a crisis, airlines are not able to reimburse the money due to the customers.

The VDR stated that payment could be guaranteed via common credit card payment solutions, offering legal certainty.


