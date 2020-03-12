The Banking Industry Architecture Network welcomes a host of new members

Independent not-for-profit standards association, The Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN), has welcomed a host of new members to its organisation.
This includes a range of banks, consultancies and technology businesses such as, U.S. Bank, Banco de Credito del Peru, Bank Leumi, SPD Bank, UOB, CC&C Solutions, Knowis AG, Deloitte Consulting, SunTec Business Solutions, Technisys, Wipro and ServiceNow.
The growth in global memberships can be largely attributed to increasing recognition of the important role of standards in Open Banking practices across the world. Beginning in 2018 as an initiative to modernise banking practices in the UK, Open Banking has led to the beginning of a revolution, not only in the region but around the globe. It has sparked the development of new banking services – deployed via easy-to-integrate APIs – designed to be more relevant for today’s digital-centric customers.
Established in 2008, the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) is an independent, member owned, not-for-profit association, designed to build and promote a common architectural framework for banking interoperability issues. BIAN’s goal is to define an Enterprise-, Functional- and Technical Architecture supported by semantic API definitions for the banking industry. The community of over 80 members focuses on creating a standard semantic banking services landscape, while ensuring consistent service definitions, levels of detail and boundaries. This will help banks to achieve a reduction of integration costs and take advantage of a micro services-based architecture.
Financial institutions, software vendors, and system integrators, along with technology- and academic partners, are invited to join the association and play a collaborative role with other industry leaders in defining, building and implementing new banking platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions