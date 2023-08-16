TerraPay expands operations in Italy

The company obtained the approval from the Bank of Italy and is set to expand its operations across the country and, subsequently, throughout the 27 states of the European Union.
Headquartered in the UK, TerraPay will leverage its expertise and innovative approach in the digital payments sector and will create a positive impact to the European market by providing flexibility in terms of money remittance.
Since its inception, the company has established itself as a global partner for banks, money transfer operators, financial institutions, and mobile wallet operators, facilitating digital transactions and cross-border payments. Catering to the B2B sector, TerraPay has already partnered with other businesses and will leverage its platform to boost digitalisation and make cross-border payments faster and seamless.
The payments infrastructure business pledges to achieve the SDG 2030 goal of providing economic growth and equality by reducing the cost of transactions across different payment channels, including mobile wallets and bank accounts.
It already boasts an expansive network across 121 receiving countries and 208 sending countries and is regulated in over 28 countries globally. It mainly focuses on key regions such as Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia but aims to reach a worldwide presence.
Focused on offering a smooth journey for cross-border payments, the UK-based fintech has been building and expanding the payments highway that helps businesses create transparent customers experiences with smart, secure, real-time global payments. Its solutions access an extensive network of over 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 2.1 billion mobile wallets across multiple countries. TerraPay’s main goal is to facilitate cross-border payments, increase digitalisation, and boast financial inclusion, especially for underbanked individuals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions