News

Temenos, Dynatrace to boost banking experiences for customers

Friday 2 October 2020 10:43 CET | News

Temenos, a provider of banking software, has teamed up with software intelligence company Dynatrace to use its Platform to help its customers create banking experiences.

With Dynatrace, Temenos gains automatic and intelligent observability across the hybrid, multicloud ecosystem that underpins its SaaS offering, which includes a combination of Microsoft Azure, AWS, and on-premises solutions.

Dynatrace is helping to transform the way Temenos’ IT team works, enabling them to deliver new services and support digital experiences for their customers in the financial services industry. The Dynatrace AI engine, Davis, automatically identifies any anomalies that arise, providing root-cause determination, and prioritising answers based on business impact.


Keywords: cloud, financial software, payments, partnership, machine learning, AI, automation, Temenos, Dynatrace, banking experiences, customers
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
