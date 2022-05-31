Subscribe
News

Temasek to invest in Google-backed DotPe

Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:51 CET | News

Google-backed business development platform DotPe has reached advanced stages of talks to raise about USD 50 million in a new financing round led by investment firm Temasek.

Temasek, the Singapore state-owned investment firm, is finalising deliberations to lead the investment in the India-headquartered startup, an anonimous source declared for TechCrunch.

The two-year-old startup, which also counts PayU and Info Edge Ventures as its backers, also helps brick and mortar stores get visibility on Google Search. Restaurants, which are some of the customers of DotPe, use the startup’s offering to scan their inventories to make them digitally accessible via WhatsApp.

These offerings puts DotPe chasing a similar set of audiences as other startups including Zomato, Swiggy and Dukaan, TechCrunch explains.




More: Link


