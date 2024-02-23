Subscribe
TD Bank to launch Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

Friday 23 February 2024 14:51 CET | News

US-based financial institution TD Bank has announced the launch of its `Tap-to-Pay on iPhone` service, aimed at small and micro businesses in the region. 

Following this announcement, TD Bank is expected to provide small and micro businesses in the US region with optimised flexibility and convenience. SMEs will be enabled to use their mobile phone in order to access a secure and efficient Point-of-Sale (POS) experience. 

In addition, by leveraging Tap-to-Pay and the TD Bank Mobile App, business owners will be also allowed to accept all types of in-person, contactless payments by using their iPhones. These include contactless credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and wearable, while Tap to Pay will eliminate the need for any additional POS hardware as well. 

 

More information on the product launch

TD Bank represents a US-based financial institution that prioritises the process of delivering a full range of retail, small business, and commercial banking tools. The integration of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone into its TD Bank Mobile App will allow the enterprise to expand its partnership with Autobooks. The TD Merchant Solutions includes multiple in-person, mobile, ecommerce, and POS services that aim to allow companies to accept payments based on the method that works best for their users. 

In order to optimise the manner in which local small and medium-sized businesses develop their suite of solutions, TD Bank will focus on equipping them with modern conveniences and more technology through services such as the Tap-to-Pay on TD Bank Mobile App. Companies will be enabled to accelerate their digitalisation processes, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients in an ever-evolving market and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the local industry. 

At the same time, business owners will be given the possibility to use Tap-to-Pay on iPhone as a complementary solution to their storefront POS systems, while also being allowed to accept transactions on the move. Whether companies aim to set up as a vendor at a local market, run a food truck, own a landscaping business, or operate a pop-up shop, the Tap-to-Pay on TD Bank Mobile App was developed in order to allow SMEs and MBOs to transact and accept payments on the go, in a direct and secure manner, from their mobile phone. 


