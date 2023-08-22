Tbi Bank partners with Samsung to support BNPL in Romania

According to business-review.eu, Romanians have experienced a decline in purchasing power over the past year due to elevated inflation rates. Consequently, many individuals have been exploring alternative payment methods. To address these effects, Tbi Bank has established a partnership with Samsung, which aims to provide Romanians with improved access to high-quality products through Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that allow them to make payments through flexible installments based on their requirements.
Customers are offered two payment options: a short-term plan featuring 4 installments with zero additional costs, and a longer-term plan spanning up to 60 installments that includes interest rates. Tbi Bank offers a fully digital and user-friendly process accessible 24/7 in a bid to streamline the online financing experience for customers.
The primary goal of this collaboration is to enhance people's quality of life by promoting social and financial inclusion. Tackling the inflation rate remains a key challenge for many consumers, and partnerships between banks and influential entities such as Samsung have the potential to create meaningful changes for customers, equipping them with effective tools in an unpredictable economic landscape.
Moreover, by utilising Tbi Bank services to purchase Samsung products online, customers can avoid physical visits as they can access these services easily from any location.
The cooperation between Samsung and Tbi Bank kicked off in March 2023. Since then, business-review.eu reports that an increasing number of customers have opted for purchasing Samsung products using the installment payment method. The primary categories of products in demand include mobile phones and televisions, with a growing interest in household appliances.
This partnership also aims to integrate Samsung products into the daily routines of Romanians, facilitating their participation in a comprehensive ecosystem that includes mobile devices as well as smart appliances.
Officials from Samsung Electronics Romania and Bulgaria, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Tbi Bank, emphasising their commitment to accessibility and affordability. This initiative aligns with their goal to ensure that cutting-edge technology remains accessible to all segments of society.
In February 2022, TBI Bank entered a five-year collaboration with Visa’s Fast Track programme to accelerate TBI’s strategy to give users better daily banking and shopping experiences.
The move came in the context of consumers looking not only for increased convenience and flexibility but also for more tailored services. To address this demand, TBI continued to build on its role as a challenger bank in Southeastern Europe offering next-gen daily banking services. Its fintech mindset was recognised by Visa, one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, and TBI was the first Bulgarian bank to partner with them in their Fast Track programme for innovative companies.
