tbi bank partners with Mi-home.ro

This collaboration introduces a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing option for a broad selection of smart devices.
Customers now have the option to purchase smart devices through Mi-home.ro with a BNPL plan, choosing between interest-free payments in four instalments or extended payments in six to 60 instalments with interest. For transactions up to EUR 400, customers can opt for 4 fixed, interest-free instalments. For amounts exceeding EUR 400, the instalment terms remain fixed throughout the contract duration, with options ranging from 6 to 60 months.
Mi-home.ro, which launched in 2021, is an authorised online retailer offering a diverse array of Xiaomi products in Romania. The retailer's sales reached over EUR 1.8 million in 2023. The partnership with tbi bank aims to improve access to smart devices amid challenging economic conditions, facilitating easier financing solutions for consumers.
