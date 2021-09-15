|
Tazpay to launch Escrow-as-a-Service in partnership with B2B marketplaces

Wednesday 15 September 2021 14:56 CET | News

Tazapay, a digital escrow service for cross-border trade, has launched Escrow-as-a-Service in partnership with eight global B2B marketplaces to further ease and enable international trade.

Tazapay, which holds funds securely in escrow until shipments are verified, is operationalising trust for marketplaces by helping them provide services to their users in areas where they’ve typically been underserved.

Marketplaces can customise this feature to suit their users’ needs, and with Tazapay, can offer global payment coverage via multiple currencies and payment options. The platforms initially going live with Tazapay are Bluerickshaw, Complete Farmer, construcshare, Engineering-, Maalexi, Madeinindonesia, OneAgrix, and Refrens.

Tazapay will be integrating with an additional 20-plus marketplaces in the coming weeks. Integration is taking place via API integration and plugins on ecommerce platforms such as Magento and WooCommerce. 


Keywords: partnership, B2B payments, trade finance, escrow, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
