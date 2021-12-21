|
Taptap Send raises USD 65 mln Series B to expand cross-border fintech platform

Tuesday 21 December 2021 11:54 CET | News

Taptap Send, a community-focused cross-border financial platform, has announced a USD 65 million Series B funding round.

The funding round was led by Spark Capital, with participation from Unbound and previous leads Reid Hoffman and Canaan Partners, along with Slow Ventures, Breyer Capital, Wamda Capital, Flourish Ventures, and additional investors from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Taptap Send’s total funding now exceeds USD 80 million.

Taptap Send provides individuals with a platform to instantly send cross-border payments without a fee. The company enables remittances for some of the most underserved markets globally. The new capital will allow the team to expand to different diaspora communities, invest in product development, and hire new talent to improve service quality.



