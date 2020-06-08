Sections
News

Tandem Bank selects Trusona for Strong Customer Authentication

Monday 8 June 2020

Tandem Bank has selected Trusona, a provider of passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, to offer PSD2-compliant, passwordless strong customer authentication (SCA).

Tandem Bank is a digital savings bank formed from Tandem Money’s acquisition of Harrod’s Bank in 2018. Via this partnership, the bank aims to comply with the UK’s Open Banking SCA regulatory requirements and to extend authentication across multiple channels, including their app and contact centre. In the EU, PSD2/Open Banking regulations now require all payment account providers to apply SCA to increase the security of electronic payments.

Trusona assists Tandem to support their customers by removing a cyber threat vector such as static credentials — including passwords, banking IDs, pins, codes, and security questions — from their customer experience.
Keywords: Tandem Bank, SCA, PSD2, open banking, Trusona, paswwords, multi factor authentication, MFA, Strong Customer Authentication
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
