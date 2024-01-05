Talus Pay acquires Jobox.ai and Clarus Merchant Services

Following this announcement, Talus Pay currently processes more than USD 9 billion in annual payments volume, for over 22,000 merchant and trader customers across the region of the US. The company will continue its aim to drive development and growth within the home and facility solutions verticals, while also scaling the Jobox technology in order to serve the other core industry verticals. These include auto repair, beauty, non-profit, hospitality, service retail, and others.
By incorporating Jobox and Clarus Merchant Services’ suite of tools and expertise, Talus Pay will benefit from additional proprietary software and scale in complementary business-to-business (B2B) industry verticals. According to the press release, the financial terms and conditions were not disclosed by either of the companies.
Talus Pay aims to extend and improve its suite of solutions and products in order to allow small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop securely and efficiently in an ever-evolving market. The company delivers technology-enabled services, as well as advice and personalised in-house support in order to provide customers with the needed privacy and to meet their specific needs, preferences, and demands.
Jobox will provide Talus Pay with the possibility to access one mobile application that manages multiple processes, such as job matching, scheduling, and payments, as well as client communications and inventory. The company will be enabled to focus on providing a safe and effective service on every job, as well as to strengthen its relationship with its customer base and secure their loyalty. Jobox leverages a modular, open-source architecture that can be scaled across core industry verticals beyond home service, and through Talus Pay direct and reseller channels. These include ISV partners as well. Talus Pay also plans to leverage Jobox in order to accelerate its market share in the home services end market, as well as the entry into new market verticals.
Clarus Merchant Services has deep expertise and understanding in a wide range of B2B verticals, credit unions, building materials distribution companies, and wholesale distribution groups. The firm will provide Talus Pay with customer care services, a high level of cardholder security and privacy, as well as competitive pricing.
