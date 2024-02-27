Subscribe
Tabby launches Tabby+

Tuesday 27 February 2024 15:35 CET | News

MENA-based Buy Now, Pay Later platform Tabby has announced the launch of Tabby+, a monthly subscription service in the UAE. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, by leveraging Tabby+, shoppers are set to be able to benefit from ‘Pay in 4’ anywhere, whether it is for groceries, utilities, fuel, food delivery apps, or anywhere Visa is accepted, using their Tabby Card. Additionally, the service enables customers to leverage their Tabby Card as their daily spending card and allows them to maximise the potential of their money for all their purchases, with the subscription supporting customers in maintaining control over their finances.

MENA-based Buy Now, Pay Later platform Tabby has announced the launch of Tabby+, a monthly subscription service in the UAE.

Tabby+’s capabilities and objectives

With the solution not charging hidden fees or interest, Tabby+ is set to provide a transparent model of USD 13.34 (AED 49) per month, with customers receiving a one-month free trial period. However, if Tabby Card holders select not to opt in for Tabby+, Tabby Card remains free of charge for in-store purchases within the partner network which can be found on the company’s app. In constrast to traditional debit or credit cards, Tabby Card allows daily purchases to be divided into four monthly statements without revolving interest, with members being able to settle their card purchases on the app with transparent, monthly statements. This focuses on providing customers with improved management and tracking capabilities for all their outstanding payments. Also, in the app, users can choose to pay their statement early or automatically make a payment on the due date, with the service notifying them in real time of all card transactions and sending alerts for approaching payments.

Furthermore, Tabby+ allows customers to earn 1% in cashback in their wallet on all purchases, whether they are for groceries, utilities, fuel, or delivery apps. By leveraging the service, customers also receive priority chat support for orders, payments, and returns. According to Tabby’s officials, the service supports the company’s objective of providing flexible and interest-free payments for all individuals. With currently over 600,000 Tabby Cards issued in the UAE, the launch of Tabby+ underlines the company’s commitment to expansion in the region as a shopping and financial services provider.

Tabby’s recent developments

With its services focusing on developing financial wellness in the way individuals shop, earn, and save Tabby’s technology is leveraged by over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung, and Noon. In addition to its current announcement, Tabby recently secured USD 700 million in debt financing from J.P. Morgan and extended its Series D round. The capital injection was set to improve the company’s financial position amid the increasing demand for its core BNPL platform.

