symplr partners with Branch

Thursday 25 April 2024 12:23 CET | News

Enterprise healthcare operations software provider symplr has entered a collaboration with workforce payments platform Branch to integrate the latter’s services. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, symplr integrated Branch’s payment solution into its Contingent Talent Management (CTM) platform to deliver healthcare staffing firms simplified and automated options and same-day payments for workers. The move follows the current landscape where healthcare staffing companies are expected to provide same-day payment processing to compete for talent during workforce difficulties. Frequently, staffing firms and healthcare workers face several challenges, including problematic payroll systems, inaccurate records, and delays in accessing earned wages.

symplr – Branch collaboration objectives

By merging timecard data and payroll processing workflows, symplr works towards simplifying how healthcare companies provide instant payments to compensate employees for their work. According to symplr’s officials, the company entered the partnership with Branch based on the latter’s expertise and experience, real-time payment solutions, and capabilities for offering an improved customer service experience. The collaboration is set to support the delivery of a convenient and efficient implementation process, ongoing assistance, and an engaging employee payment experience.

Furthermore, representatives from Branch underlined that their company is committed to creating more flexible, simplified payment experiences for both businesses and their workers. Through the integration with symplr, the company intends to advance its allegiance and deliver on it. By joining forces, Branch and symplr intend to allow staffing firms to obtain a more efficient manner to provide benefits. At the same time, employees are set to receive an accelerated way to get their earnings. Officials expressed their enthusiasm over becoming symplr CTM’s first certified payments partner and improving its array of configurable tools for recruiting, onboarding, and managing healthcare talent.

More information about symplr and Branch

As a participant in enterprise healthcare operations software and services, symplr’s solutions are leveraged by US hospitals in a bid to improve operations and obtain better outcomes. The company’s provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions intend to enhance the efficiency of healthcare operations, while also allowing caregivers to handle administrative tasks more conveniently.

Moreover, through its services, Branch aims to deliver flexible options for paying individuals, including employees and contractors. The company’s solutions focus on strengthening worker loyalty, saving time and money, and driving business expansion. Additionally, Branch partners with companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, restaurants, and hospitality to support their operations and growth.

