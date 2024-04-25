symplr partners with Branch

As per the information detailed in the press release, symplr integrated Branch’s payment solution into its Contingent Talent Management (CTM) platform to deliver healthcare staffing firms simplified and automated options and same-day payments for workers. The move follows the current landscape where healthcare staffing companies are expected to provide same-day payment processing to compete for talent during workforce difficulties. Frequently, staffing firms and healthcare workers face several challenges, including problematic payroll systems, inaccurate records, and delays in accessing earned wages.
