SWIFT trials new service for low-value cross-border payments

The first payments through the new service were successfully exchanged at the end of September 2020 between banks who are helping to develop it. These banks include: Bank of China, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, KEB Hana Bank, MYbank, National Australia Bank, SMBC, Standard Bank, StoneX, UniCredit and Wells Fargo. An additional seven banks have signed up to participate in a pilot phase starting at the end of October 2020: Banca Intesa, BBVA, DNB, HSBC, Sberbank of Russia, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.
The service is expected to be available to all gpi financial institutions in 2021.
