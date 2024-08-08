Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

SUNRATE teams up with Outpayce from Amadeus

Thursday 8 August 2024 14:52 CET | News

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has entered a collaboration with Outpayce from Amadeus to optimise the payment experience for travel companies.

In a bid to further improve and automate the B2B payments experience for travel firms in the APAC region as well as globally, SUNRATE teamed up with Outpayce from Amadeus, a company focusing on enhancing end-to-end travel journeys. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to allow travel sellers to generate and leverage SUNRATE’s virtual cards for their business payment requirements, including transactions to airlines, hotels, and other suppliers via the Outpayce B2B Wallet.

SUNRATE has entered a collaboration with Outpayce from Amadeus to optimise the payment experience for travel companies.

Moreover, the alliance intends to provide a secure and automated method to pay and get paid via the Outpayce B2B Wallet with virtual payment technology supported by Mastercard. By joining forces, SUNRATE and Outpayce are set to enable travel sellers to expand their operations into the APAC region, with the former’s virtual cards allowing the settlement of card spends in over 15 currencies.

SUNRATE and Outpayce’s plans and capabilities

As an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses globally, SUNRATE works towards enabling firms to operate and scale locally and internationally in more than 190 countries and regions. The company’s features include a proprietary platform, extensive global network, and optimised APIs. According to SUNRATE’s officials, the firm is committed to continuously improving its online travel solution offerings and the collaboration with Outpayce further advances its mission to becoming a B2B partner for the travel industry.

When it comes to Outpayce, the firm aims to offer an expanded suite of virtual card options within B2B Wallet so that agencies can conduct payments to suppliers following their strategy. By leveraging SUNRATE issued cards, Outpayce intends to deliver additional options across the APAC region that can support the travel seller community. Also, the company underlined its allegiance to optimising end-to-end travel experiences by simplifying the payment process. Outpayce’s open platform connects fintech and banking service providers with the travel ecosystem, allowing customers and travellers to benefit from improved payment capabilities. 

For more information about Outpayce, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: travel payments, B2B payments, online payments, virtual card, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Outpayce, SUNRATE
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Outpayce

|

SUNRATE

|
Discover all the Company news on Outpayce and other articles related to Outpayce in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like