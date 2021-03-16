SumUp secures EUR 750 mln investment

SumUp’s fundraise was oversubscribed and saw participation from Goldman Sachs, Temasek, which has invested in fellow payment providers Adyen, Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, Bain Capital Credit, Crestline, and Oaktree Capital Management. The fintech, which provides payment terminals, online payments, and invoice services to businesses, has said the funding will be used to accelerate its growth and international expansion, as well as any potential M&A opportunities.
SumUp will use the debt facility to support merchants across the 33 markets it’s currently active in, as well as using the cash to expand into Chile, Colombia, and Romania. As well as M&A and international expansion plans, SumUp will also use the funding to grow its 2,000 employee-strong team over the next 12 months, adding new staff to all of its 19 international offices. The fintech currently supports more than three billion businesses globally and of the 33 markets SumUp is active in, 29 of them are in Europe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions