SumUp raises EUR 1.5 billion

Friday 3 May 2024 13:02 CET | News

SumUp has raised EUR 1.5 billion from private credit lenders in a round led by Goldman Sachs, to refinance existing debt and seize global growth opportunities. 

As per the announcement, the new SumUp investors are AllianceBernstein, Apollo Global Management, Arini, Deutsche Bank AG, Fortress Investment Group, SilverRock Financial Services, and Vista Credit Partners. They join existing investors such as Funds managed by BlackRock, Crestline Investors, Liquidity Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, Sentinel Dome, and Temasek, with Goldman Sachs leading the private credit debt deal.

Officials from the company commented that as the company scales further and its services and products continue to expand, its requirements from capital markets have evolved. This new financing will support SumUp as its focuses on providing great support experiences for its merchants and giving them the products and tools they need. By securing this funding, SumUp is well positioned to proactively seek and take advantage of organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the future. 

About SumUp 

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the purpose of levelling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, with the vision of a world where everyone can build a thriving business. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 36 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Through its Superapp, SumUp is able to provide merchants with a free business account and card, an online store, and an invoicing solution – as well as in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp’s card terminals and point-of-sale registers.

