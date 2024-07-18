Stripe launches new products for the Japanese market

These new offerings aim to provide local businesses with tools to expand revenue streams both domestically and internationally. Main developments include the launch of Stripe's Vault and Forward API, allowing Japanese enterprises to integrate Stripe Billing and Stripe Tax while continuing to use multiple payment processors. This flexibility is designed to support large businesses managing diverse payment needs without disrupting existing contractual obligations.
In addition, Stripe will soon offer instalment payment options for Japanese consumers, reducing payout times to four business days. This initiative is part of Stripe's broader effort to streamline payment processes and enhance customer flexibility.
Stripe also introduced Stripe Identity in Japan, offering improved verification capabilities to combat rising fraud rates. This expansion marks the first deployment of Stripe Identity outside the US and UK, addressing growing demand among Japanese businesses for robust user authentication solutions.
Furthermore, Stripe highlighted its support for local payment methods such as convenience store payments and bank transfers, catering to the preferences of Japanese consumers. The Optimised Checkout Suite (OCS) uses machine learning to optimise payment methods, resulting in increased conversion rates for businesses selling internationally.
Stripe has also announced new partnerships with important Japanese enterprises, including Sony Honda Mobility and DeNA. Sony Honda Mobility selected Stripe to manage customer data and develop billing systems for its electric vehicle brand, AFEELA, while DeNA integrated Stripe into its VTuber application, IRIAM, to enhance payment processing and fraud prevention capabilities.
In June 2024, Stripe announced a significant series of product and partnership updates designed for businesses in France. Specifically, Stripe integrated BNPL provider Alma as a payment option for all Stripe users. Following this development, Alma joined the 100 payment methods available in Stripe’s Optimised Checkout Suite, which included Apple Pay, PayPal, and Alipay.
