News

Stripe launches Financial Connections

Thursday 5 May 2022 13:11 CET | News

Stripe, an Ireland-based payments company, has announced a new product that will let its customers connect directly to their customer’s bank accounts, to access financial data to speed up transactions.

These transactions include verifying accounts for payments and payouts; to check balances ahead of a payment being made to ensure there’s enough money there; to confirm account ownership. Details like these can in turn be used to help underwrite risk for loans; to track spending patterns and automatically pay bills; and more – in other words, financial data that’s useful or necessary to run financial transactions over other Stripe services like Stripe Connect, ACH payments or Stripe Capital-powered loans.

The service is going live first in the US, where Stripe said it will work with over 90% of all bank accounts. It will be charged on a pay-as-you-use basis – bank account verifications and account information will come at USD 1.50 per API call; account balance retrieval is 10 cents per API call – and bigger customers can buy on an enterprise contract.

Financial Connections is a timely tool for Stripe to launch. It’s part of the wave of new services that are creating a more programmatic approach to digital transactions and related financial services. 


Keywords: fintech, data, banks, payments , financial data
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Stripe
Countries: United States
Stripe

