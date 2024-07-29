Stripe acquires Lemon Squeezy

According to the official announcement, this acquisition brings together two companies known for their customer-centric approaches and innovative technologies.
The discussions leading up to this acquisition highlighted the strong alignment in values and mission between Stripe and Lemon Squeezy. With this acquisition, Lemon Squeezy is expected to now benefit from Stripe’s developer experience, API standards, and dedication to quality. This integration promises to combine the best features of both platforms, offering an enhanced, more intuitive experience for users.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions