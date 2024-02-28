STICPAY launches new Asia-based payment partnerships

Following this announcement, the global e-wallet service provider and payment gateway STICPAY is expected to optimise the overall global payments for Asia’s developing market communities, as well as make them more accessible, secure, integrated, and cost-effective.
STICPAY represents a global e-wallet and payment gateway that offers local and international payment methods to multiple users, individuals, and businesses across multiple countries around the world.
The partnerships will take place across the regions of China, India, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, where STICPAY has integrated a wide range of solutions, including both traditional and challenger local payment methods. These options incorporated tools such as Alipay and Wechatpay (China and Hong Kong), GCash (Philippines), PayNow (Singapore), PromptPay (Thailand), UPI (India) and TNG Wallet (Malaysia), QRIS (Indonesia), MonoPay (Vietnam), as well as multiple bank transfer and mobile payment methods. The company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers in the regions, while also remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industries.
In addition, the launch will offer STICPAY the possibility to access a broader segment of the Asian population, which will benefit from e-wallet services via the integration between the company and the established local payment providers. This launch is also expected to offer local users the capability to use tailored, local payment options that are convenient and secure, in turn enabling them to manage their finances, undertake everyday transactions, and pay bills more easily and safely.
At the same time, the collaboration is set to make transactions far more cost-effective, with local payments being considerably reduced, or eliminating transaction fees compared to any international transactions. Alongside the Asian partnerships, STICPAY also launched new collaborations with local payment providers in Australia (PayID) and Colombia (Nequi) as it looks in order to expand its collaboration with local payment providers across the globe.
STICPAY’s launch is expected to accelerate the process of developing a global financial ecosystem that focuses on the customers’ needs across multiple countries and geographic areas around the world.
