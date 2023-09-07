Subscribe
News

STICPAY forms new local payment partnerships

Thursday 7 September 2023 14:48 CET | News

UK-based digital payment provider STICPAY has partnered with nearly 40 payment providers to promote financial inclusion across Asia, Africa, and South America.

 

Partnerships by region

In Africa, STICPAY has partnered with payment providers across Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Senegal, and Togo, enabling customers to deposit and withdraw money from STICPAY in new ways - including through mobile payment and crypto. New partners include mobile operator Airtel, mobile network operator MTN Group, Orange Money, Vodafone, and Mpesa, one of the largest mobile operators in Kenya.

In South America, STICPAY has forged new partnerships across Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru, enabling customers to now send and withdraw money to their STICPAY account via local acquiring, bank transfers, cash payments, vouchers, and barcodes, as well as through country specific methods such as Boleto (Brazil), Efecty (Colombia), and CoDi (Mexico).

In Indonesia, which is forecast to have 202 million mobile wallet users by 2025, STICPAY has partnered with a range of payment providers, including Alfamart, one of the country’s leading convenience store chains with 17,000 stores across the country.

Until now, STICPAY has primarily offered transfer services through local bank wire. Thanks to these partnerships, unbanked customers across these developing nations can now transfer money and pay for goods and services more easily through their e-wallet.

Digital wallet adoption soars globally

According to research from Juniper, more than 60% of the world’s population will use digital wallets by 2026, with emerging markets driving much of this update. Earlier this year, STICPAY reported use of their e-wallet across Africa had surged 250% in the last year alone, with e-wallets helping to modernise and boost growth in emerging market economics where banking infrastructure is often outdated, inaccessible and poorly distributed.

Officials from STICPAY said that as an e-wallet provider, one of their key goals is to increase access to money, especially for unbanked communities in developing markets. Communities in developing nations have many different local ways of transferring money, ranging from mobile and crypto to barcodes and vouchers. Through these new partnerships, they are enabling their customers across Africa, Asia, and South America to send money in a way that is familiar and accessible to them.

What does STICPAY do?

STICPAY is a global e-wallet and payment gateway that provides local and international payment methods to over one million users and 5,000 corporate clients across more than 200 countries.

The company enables users to transfer fiat and cryptocurrencies through bank wire, credit card, and local payment and crypto methods. For online merchants with global customers, STICPAY facilities international ecommerce transactions. For individuals, STICPAY provides a fast, safe, and cost-effective transfer service, including for those using non-major currencies. STICPAY also provided partners in the forex and online gaming sectors with cashback services, enabling them to provide cashback rewards to their clients.

Founded in 2018, STICPAY is licenced by the UK Financial Conduct Authority Labuan Financial Services Authority and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission.


