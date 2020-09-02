Sterling National Bank and Cashfac announce strategic business alliance

The partnership will deploy Cashfac’s Virtual Bank Technology (VBT) platform, delivered remotely via the Cloud.
Consistent with Sterling’s strategy of providing technology-enabled solutions to small and medium sized businesses, Cashfac’s VBT platform will allow Sterling to provide scalable solutions, enhance client experience through self-service, and utilize automation to reduce resource-intensive tasks for their staff.
Cashfac’s partnership with Sterling will further their efforts toward building a stronger presence and reach in North America, and will offer a new set of opportunities for their cash management specialists.
Once implemented, Cashfac VBT will deliver a more streamlined offering for Sterling’s clients by providing a self-service receivables management process to upload remittance advice, linking its client’s master accounts to many sub-accounts (virtual accounts).
These accounts will support interest calculations, provide up-to-date statement information and allow the bank to automate the regulatory checks required for opening new Escrow accounts. Additionally, the platform will remove arduous manual processes currently undertaken by the bank’s team to set up and support the sub-account process, enhance Sterling’s existing client relationships, and offer more tailored solutions to specific market segments, such as Property, Legal and Care Services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions