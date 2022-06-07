Subscribe
News

Startup Kushki secures USD 100 mln at USD 1.5 bln valuation

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:17 CET | News

Ecuador-based payments infrastructure company Kushki has raised USD 100 million in an extension to its Series B round.

Kushki aims to help make it easier for businesses across LATAM to send and receive/process digital payments. Specifically, it enables businesses to accept payments globally and receive money in their local currency.The end goal for the company is to help these businesses, such as digital banks, grow faster online and drive consumer adoption of digital payments.

Now, the startup operates in five countries: Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile. The company plans to use the capital primarily to advance on its mission to develop a modern payment infrastructure for Latin America that facilitates payment transactions of any type in any country.

Kushki is a paytech connecting LATAM to digital payments and helping Latin American businesses reduce the cost and complexity of digital transactions, while improving acceptance rates and reducing fraud. With less than a decade of existence, Kushki has been classified under the Unicorn category. Furthermore, Kushki operates in 5 countries and leverages local teams to deliver.


More: Link


Keywords: payments infrastructure, digital payments, payment processing, startup, funding
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Kushki
Countries: Latin America
Industry Events

