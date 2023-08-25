Standard AI integrates Google Cloud in their checkout offerings

Specifically, Standard AI will be leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI suite of tools to bring greater speed and flexibility to their existing portfolio of solutions and bring new products to market to meet ever-changing shopper demands.
Vertex AI’s machine learning and cutting-edge generative AI capabilities can iterate and refine deep learning models quickly, and in turn, serve core operations faster and with enhanced accuracy. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Standard AI will bring even more AI-powered features and experiences to their users, delivering retail solutions that will continue to define and redefine the customer checkout experience in the future.
The Google Cloud team is utilising AI in collaboration with well-known retailers to alter several aspects of retail, from drive-throughs to point-of-sale (POS) systems, extending to store kiosks and beyond. Alongside implementing Vertex AI, Standard AI is set to access Google Cloud's generative AI, point-of-sale capabilities, and extensive language model (LLM) features. Standard AI intends to investigate the utilisation of these resources to bolster its Vision OS platform, encompassing AI-driven autonomous checkout, as well as to bolster new AI-driven Skip-branded self-checkout solutions.
Standard AI’s commitment to reshaping the retail landscape, combined with tools provided by Google Cloud, sets the stage for a transformative and innovative future for the retail sector. They are happy to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to bring additional speed and accuracy to their current portfolio and bring innovative new checkout solutions to market that will help retailers manage operations and attract new shoppers.
In February 2023, Standard AI has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of self-checkout solutions provider Skip to combine self-checkout with autonomous retail.
In light of this acquisition, the company plans to unite self-checkout and AI-powered autonomous checkout into a seamless combination, catering to retailers seeking labour-saving solutions through self-checkout alternatives. Additionally, Standard AI intends to integrate Skip's cloud-based POS with the intricate back-office system, aiming to streamline operations and offer enhanced management for pricing, discounts, and promotions.
