Square launches Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in Canada

Friday 24 May 2024 14:01 CET | News

Square has announced its launch of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in Canada, allowing its sellers to have access to the technology in the country.

 

According to the announcement, the solution is available within the Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments iOS apps. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables sellers to accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone with no additional hardware or payment terminal required and at no additional cost.  

Enhancing payment methods and security 

Through Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, Square aims to make it easier for both new sellers and established businesses to conduct in-person commerce. Any Square merchant with a compatible iPhone can accept contactless payments by opening the Square POS, Square for Retail, or Square Appointments app, adding the transaction, and then presenting their iPhone to the buyer. The buyer completes the payment by holding a contactless payment method such as a contactless credit or debit card, Apple Pay, or another digital wallet, near the seller’s iPhone. 

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep businesses’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers. 

With this launch and along with Apple’s contactless payment technology, Square’s software seeks to create a smooth, straightforward checkout experience that provides shoppers with all the information needed to help them complete their purchase. 

Square sellers and new merchants can begin using Tap to Pay on iPhone on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS, by downloading the Square POS, Square for Retail, or Square Appointments app from the Apple App Store. 

Square

Discover all the Company news on Square and other articles related to Square in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





