Square launches Square Go consumer booking app

The app enables users to discover, schedule, and connect with independent service providers in their local vicinity, offering a comprehensive booking experience. With a focus on the beauty and personal care sector, Square Go also enhances the visibility of sellers, aiding professionals in expanding and retaining their client base. Square Go introduces several features for users, including the ability to book appointments with new local businesses based on location, services, and availability, all facilitated through a user-friendly interface.
Personalised recommendations based on the user's past booking habits are also available with the aim of improving user experience. The app includes appointment notifications and management capabilities, enabling confirmation, rescheduling, and cancellation. According to Square, the app has resulted in a 55% reduction in no-shows among users.
Square Go's re-booking feature displays past appointment history with the goal of supporting customer satisfaction and loyalty. Square Go also integrates with Square Appointments, and there are plans to expand its mobile booking features into various other sectors apart from beauty, ultimately enhancing the connection between consumers and businesses.
According to the official press release, since its launch in 2014, Square Appointments has facilitated over 488 million appointments, with June 2023 witnessing a 15% year-over-year increase as roughly 10 million consumers utilised the platform. Given that 83% of Square Appointments are made through mobile devices, Square Go aligns with the preference for on-the-go, 24/7 mobile-first booking experiences.
Square officials weighed in on the launch of Square Go and described it as a significant achievement for both Square sellers and their customers.
Square has introduced a professional-looking business profile within Square Go to aid merchants in bolstering their visibility and brand. While the app automatically constructs a business profile using the booking site's data, sellers can personalise it with information crucial for customers when making a booking decision. This includes photos, staff details, services, pricing, and social media links. Verified reviews and feedback following appointments are automatically collected and displayed on the seller's profile. Additionally, businesses can gather private feedback to enhance operations and customer service.
To facilitate customer retention and growth, Square Go triggers rebooking prompts after appointments to encourage users to schedule their next visit. All appointment bookings and changes are seamlessly synced with the seller's calendar, aiding in accurate reporting and staff management.
Upcoming enhancements include the ability for users to join waitlists, receive advanced business recommendations when seeking new service providers, and perform in-app payments following a booking. Additionally, businesses can look forward to advanced staff profiles.
At the time of writing, the app is available to iOS users in the United States. The app primarily caters to beauty and personal care sellers on Square Appointments, an integrated solution tailored to the beauty and wellness domain. Square Appointments offers three subscription plans: Free, Premium, and Plus. Notably, Square Go is available free of charge for both consumers and businesses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions