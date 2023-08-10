Subscribe
News

Square launches Square Go consumer booking app

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:11 CET | News

US-based payments platform Square has launched the Square Go consumer booking app to facilitate access to beauty and personal care businesses.

 

The app enables users to discover, schedule, and connect with independent service providers in their local vicinity, offering a comprehensive booking experience. With a focus on the beauty and personal care sector, Square Go also enhances the visibility of sellers, aiding professionals in expanding and retaining their client base. Square Go introduces several features for users, including the ability to book appointments with new local businesses based on location, services, and availability, all facilitated through a user-friendly interface. 

Personalised recommendations based on the user's past booking habits are also available with the aim of improving user experience. The app includes appointment notifications and management capabilities, enabling confirmation, rescheduling, and cancellation. According to Square, the app has resulted in a 55% reduction in no-shows among users.  

Square Go's re-booking feature displays past appointment history with the goal of supporting customer satisfaction and loyalty. Square Go also integrates with Square Appointments, and there are plans to expand its mobile booking features into various other sectors apart from beauty, ultimately enhancing the connection between consumers and businesses.  

According to the official press release, since its launch in 2014, Square Appointments has facilitated over 488 million appointments, with June 2023 witnessing a 15% year-over-year increase as roughly 10 million consumers utilised the platform. Given that 83% of Square Appointments are made through mobile devices, Square Go aligns with the preference for on-the-go, 24/7 mobile-first booking experiences. 

Square officials weighed in on the launch of Square Go and described it as a significant achievement for both Square sellers and their customers.

 

Square Go's Seller Profile

Square has introduced a professional-looking business profile within Square Go to aid merchants in bolstering their visibility and brand. While the app automatically constructs a business profile using the booking site's data, sellers can personalise it with information crucial for customers when making a booking decision. This includes photos, staff details, services, pricing, and social media links. Verified reviews and feedback following appointments are automatically collected and displayed on the seller's profile. Additionally, businesses can gather private feedback to enhance operations and customer service. 

To facilitate customer retention and growth, Square Go triggers rebooking prompts after appointments to encourage users to schedule their next visit. All appointment bookings and changes are seamlessly synced with the seller's calendar, aiding in accurate reporting and staff management. 

Upcoming enhancements include the ability for users to join waitlists, receive advanced business recommendations when seeking new service providers, and perform in-app payments following a booking. Additionally, businesses can look forward to advanced staff profiles. 

At the time of writing, the app is available to iOS users in the United States. The app primarily caters to beauty and personal care sellers on Square Appointments, an integrated solution tailored to the beauty and wellness domain. Square Appointments offers three subscription plans: Free, Premium, and Plus. Notably, Square Go is available free of charge for both consumers and businesses.


Keywords: payments , product launch, customer experience, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Square
Countries: United States
Square

Square





