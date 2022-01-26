|
Square launches in Spain

Wednesday 26 January 2022 12:51 CET | News

Square, a company specialising in software, payments, and hardware solutions for businesses of all sizes, has launched in Spain following an Early Access Programme. 

Square is part of Block, a global technology company focused on financial services, founded in 2009. Square is currently present in nine countries, with Spain being the fourth European country and the first launched in 2022, after landing in Ireland and France in 2020 and the UK in 2017. Square will also be rolling out support in Catalan over the coming months.

Square's full offer in Spain includes point of sale (POS) and payments software and hardware to suit any business. Square launches with three POS software products and three payment terminals, offering both mobile and brick & mortar businesses fully integrated POS software, reliable and secure payments acceptance, and one transparent processing rate.

The company's Early Access Programme, which started in September 2021 with limited places for beta testers, saw registrations from companies and self-employed people across multiple sectors including restaurants and hospitality, professional services, beauty, retail as well as health and wellness. Some of the Spanish establishments that have already been able to enjoy Square's services in advance are Pastelería Tallón, Valentine, and Hop Hop Hurrah.


