Spreedly rolls out new payment orchestration solutions

According to company officials, merchant aggregators have payment-related requirements that are significantly different than a traditional digital merchant. They must support a broad range of payment services and scenarios that their merchant partners demand. That makes it difficult both for their development teams to keep pace and for their business teams to monetise their payment offers.
The new payment orchestration solutions rolled out by Spreedly aim to support merchant aggregators on multiple fronts.
Merchant aggregators attract new merchant partners by offering an array of payment services. With Spreedly, aggregators can provide independent payment method tokenization. The portability of the vault allows merchants to select their preferred payment services from across Spreedly’s comprehensive ecosystem of providers. This flexibility lets aggregators quickly onboard new merchants without development friction.
Merchants know that an invalid stored card leads to lost revenue and dissatisfied customers. With Spreedly, aggregators can offer evergreen payment methods as a value-added solution to their merchant network. Our combination of account updater technology and agnostic network tokenization keeps payment methods current, and customers transacting.
Every transaction is vital to the consumer, merchant, and aggregator. So, it’s important that false declines are avoided and transactions keep moving. Spreedly’s optimisation solutions enable aggregators to offer services that route transactions between payment services. That helps drive higher authorisation rates while minimising false declines.
