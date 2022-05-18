|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SpotOn raises USD 300 mln in series F

Friday 20 May 2022 13:50 CET | News

US-based payments and software startup SpotOn has closed a USD 300 million Series F financing that values the company at USD 3.6 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group led the latest round, which included participation from existing backers Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), DST Global, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Investment Company, as well as new investor, G Squared.

The investment marks SpotOn’s third raise in the past year alone and Dragoneer’s sixth time investing in the company over a three-year period. In September 2021, SpotOn announced it had closed on a USD 300 million Series E round at a USD 3.15 billion valuation.

Since its 2017 inception, SpotOn has been focused on providing software and payments technology to SMBs with an emphasis on restaurants and retail businesses. Last year, it acquired Appetize to extend its reach to the enterprise space.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, SMEs, acquisition, POS
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies:
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like