Spend management firm Clara secures USD 60 mln funding

The company launched its product in 2021 and provides reporting software for better financial decision-making, locally issued corporate cards, bill pay, and financing solutions. It also continues to prove rapid growth. In addition, the company partners with financial institutions to provide additional lending capabilities.
The new USD 60 million investment is an extension of the Series B. It includes new investors Acrew Capital, Citius, Citi Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Ethos, Commerce Ventures, Goanna Capital, Bayhouse Capital, and Fluent Ventures. Clara has now raised USD 160 million in total equity financing. In May 2021, the company’s valuation was USD 130 million.
The new funding will be used to grow Clara’s engineering and product teams and technology development and to round out its leadership team. The company recently made new hires across engineering, product, and risk that came from tech and financial giants like Meta, Nubank, and American Express.
Officials from Clara stated that the company has been an early developer of payment solutions around Brazil’s instant payment method, Pix, and is close to launching its product. It is also looking at how artificial intelligence applications can benefit the gathering of data for insights into a customer’s transactional profile.
The officials added that they’re only 2 years old, so they still see a lot of upside, including companies continuing to come to them every week. Just in March 2023 they were meeting top line metrics, between 25% and 40%.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions