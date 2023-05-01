Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Spend management firm Clara secures USD 60 mln funding

Monday 1 May 2023 14:37 CET | News

Mexico-based spend management company Clara has closed on USD 60 million in equity in a funding round led by GGV Capital.

 

The company launched its product in 2021 and provides reporting software for better financial decision-making, locally issued corporate cards, bill pay, and financing solutions. It also continues to prove rapid growth. In addition, the company partners with financial institutions to provide additional lending capabilities.

Mexico-based spend management company Clara has closed on USD 60 million in equity in a funding round led by GGV Capital.

The new USD 60 million investment is an extension of the Series B. It includes new investors Acrew Capital, Citius, Citi Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Ethos, Commerce Ventures, Goanna Capital, Bayhouse Capital, and Fluent Ventures. Clara has now raised USD 160 million in total equity financing. In May 2021, the company’s valuation was USD 130 million.

Means of further development and growth

The new funding will be used to grow Clara’s engineering and product teams and technology development and to round out its leadership team. The company recently made new hires across engineering, product, and risk that came from tech and financial giants like Meta, Nubank, and American Express. 

Officials from Clara stated that the company has been an early developer of payment solutions around Brazil’s instant payment method, Pix, and is close to launching its product. It is also looking at how artificial intelligence applications can benefit the gathering of data for insights into a customer’s transactional profile.

The officials added that they’re only 2 years old, so they still see a lot of upside, including companies continuing to come to them every week. Just in March 2023 they were meeting top line metrics, between 25% and 40%.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, payment methods, PIX, spend management
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Clara
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Clara

|
Discover all the Company news on Clara and other articles related to Clara in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like