Sovcombank launches loan application service based on digital profile

The service is commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, and the Central Bank of Russia.
The service users will be able to submit loan applications online, via Sovcombank's website, with the bank gaining access to the borrower’s details specified in their digital profile on the Public Services Portal. At first, Sovcombank's customers will be granted the option to apply for a cash loan.
Digital Profile is a service making individuals’ data from various databases (Federal Tax Service, Federal Service for State Registration, Ministry of the Interior, Pension Fund, etc.) available to financial institutions. This will allow customers and banks to interact remotely, without the need for submitting any additional documents.
