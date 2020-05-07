Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sopra Banking, Centric to deliver core banking platform and could solutions to FIs

Thursday 7 May 2020 07:17 CET | News

Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a global digital banking and financing software, has announced that the latest version of Sopra Banking Platform is live in the Netherlands in partnership with Centric.

This core banking software providing a range of retail banking functionalities including PSD2 and instant payments and was implemented in close cooperation with Centric, SBS’s long-standing partner in payment transactions for financial institutions.

Financial institutions entrust Centric with their non-distinctive administrative processes, such as payment transactions and pension administration. The company has qualified professionals in the fields of software development, testing and infrastructure. Furthermore, Centric offers a portfolio of Software Solutions, IT Outsourcing, Business Process Outsourcing and Staffing Services.

Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a specialist in consulting, digital services and software development, with more than 46 000 employees.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Sopra Banking, Centric, core banking platform, could solutions, FIs, digital banking, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like