Sopra Banking, Centric to deliver core banking platform and could solutions to FIs

Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a global digital banking and financing software, has announced that the latest version of Sopra Banking Platform is live in the Netherlands in partnership with Centric.
This core banking software providing a range of retail banking functionalities including PSD2 and instant payments and was implemented in close cooperation with Centric, SBS’s long-standing partner in payment transactions for financial institutions.
Financial institutions entrust Centric with their non-distinctive administrative processes, such as payment transactions and pension administration. The company has qualified professionals in the fields of software development, testing and infrastructure. Furthermore, Centric offers a portfolio of Software Solutions, IT Outsourcing, Business Process Outsourcing and Staffing Services.
