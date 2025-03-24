Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Somalia launches its nationwide instant payment system powered by BPC

Monday 24 March 2025 14:20 CET | News

The Central Bank of Somalia has announced the launch of its nationwide instant payment system, the Somalia Payment Switch, powered by BPC

Following this announcement, the Somalia Payment Switch (SPS1) has launched its Instant Payment System with QR payments support powered by BPC’s SmartVista platform. The initiative marks an important step in the process of modernising the company’s payment infrastructure, as well as promoting financial inclusion and improving the overall local economic stability. 

As the demand for secure, fast, and modern payment solutions has been pressing, with the introduction of the SOMQR standard and the launch of the SPS as the scheme manager and operator, CBS aims to reduce the overall reliance on cash, ensure interoperability, as well as expand financial solutions across the country. 

Somalia launches first nationwide instant payment system powered by BPC

More information on Somania’s launch of SPS

According to the official press release, SPS selected BPC’s SmartVista platform in order to remain complaint with both the local and international regulatory standards, as well as meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market. The platform incorporates several components, including an Integration Platform for secure connectivity, a Participant Portal for real-time transaction monitoring, and a Dispute Portal for efficient case resolution. At the same time, BPC’s Fraud Management Solution was developed in order to strengthen security measures and safeguard transactions from potential threats. Initially deployed in the cloud, the system is set to transition to a local data center in order to enhance resilience and operational stability.

The newly deployed infrastructure is expected to give SPS the possibility to process transactions in real-time, with robust security features such as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to prevent fraud and unauthorised access. In addition, it also integrated settlement and liquidity management solutions, overseen by the Central Bank as the clearing and settlement agent, in order to provide real-time net position updates and multiple settlement cycles, while a national QR payment standard known now as `SOMQR` is set to enable fast and secure contactless transactions with a simple scan.

Furthermore, Somali clients will have the possibility to initiate instant transfers from their mobile or banking app, as well as make QR-based payments by entering the recipient’s details and authenticate transactions securely with a PIN or OTP. Businesses and merchants will be enabled to present a QR code that users scan in order to automatically route transaction data through the SmartVista Instant Payment system.

In the future, CBS and SPS aim to develop a resilient, secure, and efficient National Payment Infrastructure that aligns with Somalia’s overall economic recovery goals and supports international financial integration.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , instant payments, QR payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BPC, Central Bank
Countries: Somalia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

BPC

|

Central Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on BPC and other articles related to BPC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like