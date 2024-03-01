Subscribe
Softpay integrates BankAxept

Friday 1 March 2024 12:13 CET | News

Softpay has announced that it now accepts BankAxept, a card scheme in Norway, as part of its advanced payment solutions.  

Per the official announcement, Softpay offers a tap-to-phone solution that accepts BankAxept, aiming to ensure fast and secure transactions for both merchants and customers.  

With Softpay, merchants are able to use any Android device to accept BankAxept cards in-store, at pop-up locations, or for deliveries, providing mobility and reducing transaction costs.  Softpay has been used by small merchants like local hairdressers or restaurants and by enterprise and global merchants like fashion, health and beauty, and sports retailers.
 
Softpay has announced that it now accepts BankAxept, a card scheme in Norway, as part of its advanced payment solutions.

The official announcement continues to state that during the pilot phase, through partnerships with Plantasjen, Kristiansand Dyrepark, among others, the integration of Softpay’s technology with BankAxept’s payment scheme demonstrated high effectiveness. 

It is clear that the trend is towards merchants going for more software-based solutions where they no longer need the physical payment terminal. Many of the Norwegian cash register systems are already integrated with Softpay so that the user site can get started with running both cash register and payment applications on one and the same device. The company goes on to state that it experienced a great demand for BankAxept, which is a very cost-effective, secure and fast payment method.  

BankAxept is integral to the Norwegian economy, facilitating a significant portion of in-store transactions with its cost-effective and widely accepted payment system. The integration with Softpay allows merchants across Norway to access fast, secure, and versatile payment options, enhancing the customer experience. 

Softpay’s platform supports various acquirers, card schemes, and digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. This ensures that businesses can meet customer’s payment preferences, utilising tap-to-phone technology that converts any Android device into a contactless payment terminal with a pin. 

About Softpay  

Softpay.io offers a tap-to-phone app that transforms Android devices into contactless payment terminals with pin. With compatibility across different acquirers and card schemes, Softpay provides a broad range of payment options for its partners in Europe. 

About BankAxept 

BankAxept seeks to make Norway a cashless society, handling about 80 percent of all card transactions in physical trade. Soon, BankAxept will also be available digitally as a payment method in Apple Pay and through grocery apps such as Trumf Pay, Coopay, and Æ. Merchants prefer BankAxept due to its pricing, stability, security, and quick and guaranteed settlement. 

The firm is a part of BankID BankAxept AS. BankID and BankAxept are Norway’s most widely used services for identification and payment. This infrastructure, owned by banks in Norway, provides secure and easy payment and login services. 

