SME neobank Ampere announces partnership with Mastercard

Thursday 1 August 2024 15:03 CET | News

Ampere has partnered with Mastercard aiming to enhance Ampere's service offerings, particularly in the area of transfers, as part of its goal to simplify financial solutions for SMEs.

 

As per the official press release, Ampere aims to lead the neobanking sector by providing customers with access to card-to-card payments that can convert over 60 currencies more quickly and affordably than traditional banks. This helps to eliminate the delays and complications typically associated with international payments. 


The announcement follows Ampere's recent expansion across the European Union. Now, businesses based in the UK and Europe can open Ampere accounts, facilitating smooth and efficient market entry within the EU. 

Ampere specialises in business banking for SMEs. Its services include loans and financing, low-rate card payment processing for merchants, multi-currency options with exchange rates starting at 0.35%, and intelligent accounting tools designed to streamline invoicing, receipt management, and tax processes. 

Officials from the company commented that the card-to-card payment service, together with the recent expansion across Europe, empowers SMEs to enhance their financial and operational growth through seamless cross-border transactions. During these challenging times, whether economic or operational, SMEs are able to count on Ampere as a tailored, integrated, and efficient banking partner. 

About Ampere 

Launched in 2022, Ampere provides a host of financial services beyond traditional banking, specifically for SMEs. Ampere’s built-in invoice, receipts, accounting and tax tools automate daily processes, streamlining time-intensive tasks to help growing businesses where it counts. 

